Phase 1 Upgrades to Horseshoe Bend

The Horseshoe Bend Overlook continues to be one of our biggest tourist attractions with over two million people visiting the park each year. Future upgrades to accommodate the ever increasing traffic have been approved and include an improved expanded parking lot with plenty of room for tour buses and restroom upgrades but the first phase is to install a lower elevation ADA approved accessible trail to the rim with a shaded shelter and a level viewing area safe for those with physical challenges. Phase 1 for the trail and shade shelter is moving right along. The contractors have finished their portion of the project, now the next step is installing the stone at the viewing area so it’s cohesive with and compliments the natural surroundings.

Maschelle Zia, Assistant Chief of Facility Management for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area told Lake Powell Life News the viewing area may be open to the public as soon as Memorial Day but the new accessible trail may not be completely finished until July. Zia believes the next phase of the upgrade, which will be the expanded parking area, is not likely to begin until next year.