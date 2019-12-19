Petrified Forest National Park Entrance Fees Going Up 1/1/20

Petrified Forest National Park Will Increase Entrance Fees Beginning January 1, 2020

Petrified Forest, AZ – Starting on January 1, 2020, Petrified Forest National Park will increase entrance fees for visitors in order to fund important maintenance and improvement projects within the park.

Entry Fee Current Fee Fee as of January 1, 2020 annual pass $40 $45 per vehicle ( good for 7 days) $20 $25 per person/bicycle (good for 7 days) $10 $15 per motorcycle (good for 7 days) $10 $15

“This increase in fees will allow us to continue to protect, preserve and share the special places here at Petrified Forest National Park for current visitors and future generations. Fees were last increased in 2015.” says park superintendent Jeannine McElveen. “

Entrance fees support a wide range of projects that improve the park and visitor experiences, including rehabilitating trails and signs, developing and installing exhibits in visitor centers, improving park water systems, providing ranger-led programs, and improving ADA accessibility.