Petrified Forest Easing Restrictions

Holbrook, AZ – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Petrified Forest National Park is

increasing recreational access and other services through a multi-phased approach. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis. Beginning 05/29/20 Petrified Forest National Park will reopen access to:

• The park road, all trails and wilderness areas.

Entrance fees are valid for seven days and will be collected by credit card only.

$25.00 per vehicle

$20.00 per motorcycle

$15.00 for Bicyclists and Walkers.

We also accept all the America the Beautiful Passes

A Federal Highways Administration (FHWA) project to repair and replace three bridges and

sections of the park road is continuing. The 9.5 million dollar project is in the second phase,

estimated to be completed in late June. The park road is open, with areas of traffic control in

construction zones. Visitors can expect travel delays no longer than 15 minutes in this area of the

park. Access from I-40 to HWY-180, and vice versa, will be possible.

Wilderness camping permits will not be issued at this time, please check the park website for

updates.

With public health in mind, the following facilities will open in future phases. Please continue to

check the park’s website for updates.

• Painted Desert Visitor Center, Painted Desert Inn National Historic Landmark, Rainbow

Forest Museum, Painted Desert Diner and Gift Shop and Rainbow Forest Lodge.

“The staff at Petrified Forest are eager to welcome visitors back into their national park. Since

the park’s closure we have been working on making improvements to visitor centers and gift

shops to ensure visitors will have a safe and meaningful experience when they visit,” said park

Superintendent Jeannine McElveen.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be

paramount. At Petrified Forest National Park, our operational approach will be to examine each

facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public

health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS

Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean

for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to EXPERIENCE YOUR AMERICA ™

The National Park Service cares for special places saved by the American people so that all may experience our heritage. health orders, such as social distancing, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that

visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website: https://www.nps.gov/pefo/index.html and social media channels.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted onhttp://www.nps.gov/coronavirus