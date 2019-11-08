Pet Days Saturday at Boston’s Ace Hardware
November 08
03:36 2019
Boston’s Ace Hardware in Page is hosting Pet Days this Saturday (11/9)
Lunch provided 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.
There will be Nutrition seminars for cats, dogs, and horses:
9 – 10 A.M. Basic dog and cat nutrition
12:30 – 2 P.M. Basic horse nutrition
Dog Training Classes:
10 – 11 A.M. for puppies
11 A.M. – 12 P.M. for adult dogs
Dog Grooming:
12 Noon – 3 P.M. (also Friday the 8th 10; A.M. – 3 P.M.)
A Rabies shot clinic
10 A.M. – 12 Noon
Just $19 per animal
FOR MORE INFORMATION: 928 – 645 – 2428
Location: 620 N. Navajo Drive
Page, Az.