Pet Days Saturday at Boston’s Ace Hardware
November 08
03:36 2019
Boston’s Ace Hardware in Page is hosting Pet Days this Saturday (11/9)

Lunch provided 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.

There will be Nutrition seminars for cats, dogs, and horses:

9 – 10 A.M. Basic dog and cat nutrition

12:30 – 2 P.M. Basic horse nutrition

Dog Training Classes:

10 – 11 A.M. for puppies

11 A.M. – 12 P.M. for adult dogs

Dog Grooming:

12 Noon – 3 P.M. (also Friday the 8th 10; A.M. – 3 P.M.)

A Rabies shot clinic

10 A.M. – 12 Noon

Just $19 per animal

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 928 – 645 – 2428

Location: 620 N. Navajo Drive

Page, Az.

