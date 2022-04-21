Peshlakai Family Speaks Out Against Drunk Driving

By John Christian Hopkins

In 2010, Deshauna and Del Lynn Peshlakai were killed in a car crash that was caused by a repeat drunk driver. Under the leadership of Darlene Peshlakai, the family has dedicated their time and effort to educating the public on drunk driving prevention by sponsoring rodeos, leading motorcycle bike runs, and hosting an annual basketball tournament to remember the daughters they lost.

This year they the Peshlakai family of Naschitti, N.M., were joined by Law and Order Chairwoman Eugenia Charles-Newton of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the Santa Fe Police Department for an annual DUI checkpoint to prevent patrons from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“No parent should have to bury their child. My visit to the site in Santa Fe, where two beautiful young lives were lost, brought me to tears. I saw the pictures and heard the story from the Peshlakai family, who were devastated because an intoxicated person got behind the wheel,” Charles-Newton said. “Darlene Peshlakai’s courage and love for her community and the Navajo people is so inspiring. We appreciate the Santa Fe Police Department and our public safety officers for their dedicated service to get drunk drivers off our highways.”

In honor of the “Angels vs. Drunk Drivers” effort, New Mexico state and local police stopped drivers and administered sobriety tests at the intersection of Cerrillos and Cristo roads on April 16.

It was estimated that around 200 vehicles were stopped, with one individual apprehended.

This marks the fifth time since 2015 the Peshlakai family has partnered with local law enforcement for the checkpoint.

“Twelve years ago, we experienced trauma in the middle of the night that no mother or father should ever experience. Healing is a word that I rarely trust because we are still hurting today,” Darlene Peshlakai said. “You don’t heal, especially when you lose two beautiful angels. Drinking and driving must come to an end. My family is grateful for our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to keep families safe.”

According to preliminary data from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, there have been 102 alcohol-related fatalities since 2020, with 24 occurring in the last three months.

MADD also reported that statistically, Native Americans have the highest percentage of alcohol-involved driver, passenger, and pedestrian fatalities of any ethnic group in the country.

“It is nights like these when we work our hardest to get DUI offenders off the roadway. Our officers are saving lives, and many of us are here during the Easter holiday so we can help the Peshlakai family,” Officer Fernando Cruz said. “One life saved against a drunk driver is what matters.”