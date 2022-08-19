Person Carrying Pellet Rifle Prompts Page Middle School Lockdown

According to the Page Police Department, on Thursday just after noon they received a report of a person carrying what appeared to be a rifle, walking on Sage Avenue near Page Middle School.

Page Police Officers responded, and Page Middle School was put on lockdown.

The person was not located at that time, but Page PD received another call shortly after 3pm, again reporting a person walking on Sage, carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the person was carrying a pellet rifle.

The person was talked to at the scene and released, and the school was notified.