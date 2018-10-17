News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Peeper Goes to Prison

October 17
08:04 2018
When you go to the Indian hospital in Tuba City you might expect the doctor to take a look at you, but one former employee took it a step too far. Garrison Sloan was charged with secretly videotaping dozens of patients as they used the restroom in their hospital rooms.

An indictment charged Sloan with surreptitiously filming 36 patients, including four who were under 15-years-old. Sloan was arrested March 16 after an investigation. In a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s office Sloan pleaded guilty to nine of the charges – all involving adults. He received nine months for each charge, to be served consecutively. That totals to 72 months behind bars.

He could have received up to 18 months for each adult charge. The penalties for taping children could have been much longer. All of the charges were for voyeurism. Following an investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation agents conducted a search of Sloan’s home, finding a wide range of videotaping and computer equipment that the agents said were used in the illicit taping.

None of the victim’s names were disclosed in the indictment, and court documents were unclear on whether any of the victims were notified. In reaching a plea bargain Sloan had agreed to pay each victim $100,000. However it was waived by the court, because would not have been able to pay the restitution. The court did assess him a $1,000 fine following his incarceration. He is supposed to pay $25 a month. Sloan also will serve probation for the rest of his life. He was also added to the sex offender registry.

