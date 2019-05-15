Flags flying at half staff today in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Governor Doug Ducey in his proclamation said our peace officers “choose a life and career of service and they are heroes in every sense of the word. They wake up every day, put on the uniform and badge and put themselves in harm’s way so that others might live in comfort and safety. Arizona is grateful for these men and women in uniform who protect our communities and we come together to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

During National Police Week Page Police officers stand with law enforcement from every city and town across America sporting a blue band across their badges to signify their fallen brothers and sisters in the line of duty.