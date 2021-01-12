News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Paycheck Protection Program/Disaster Assistance Webinar Tuesday

January 12
10:03 2021
The SBA, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, will open the Paycheck Protection Program loan portal on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9 am ET. When the PPP loan portal system opens, it will initially accept First Draw PPP loan applications from participating CFIs, which include Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), Certified Development Companies (CDCs), and Microloan Intermediaries.

 

For those who would like hands on assistance, Coconino County is holding a Paycheck Protection Program and Disaster Assistance Webinar on Tuesday January 12th at 2:00pm

Please use the link to register: https://bit.ly/34Xudbd

You can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating in the program.

 

Instructions for Application:

https://www.sba.gov/…/coron…/paycheck-protection-program

List of Approved Lenders

https://www.sba.gov/…/PPP_Lenders_Arizona_-_8_Jan_2021.pdf

city of page arizona

