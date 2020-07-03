Patience a Must This Weekend In and Around a Busy Lake Powell

Busy July 4th Holiday Weekend at Lake Powell

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, UT/AZ – Due to increased visitation already being experienced for the July 4th holiday weekend, visitors to Lake Powell are advised that parking is expected to reach capacity and there will be longer wait times for visitor services. Visitors are asked to be extra patient during this busy holiday weekend and to exercise caution.

Boaters are asked to consolidate vehicles when possible Downlake at the Wahweap and Stateline Boat Ramps, located near Page, Arizona; and Uplake at Bullfrog, Utah. Overflow parking will result in visitors needing to be prepared to walk a distance to their boat ramp. Drivers are asked to drive slowly and to be cautious of pedestrians walking along road shoulders.

Visitors are also reminded that a Stage Two Fire Restriction is in place. As always, discharging, or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited on all federal public lands, including anywhere on Lake Powell.

Rangers have reported that the park is experiencing an increase in first time visitors. Please plan your visit by checking our park website and social media platforms for updates about current conditions and important safety guidelines. We encourage visitors to recreate responsibly and pack essential items like water, face coverings and hand sanitizer.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media channels.

The park wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable 4th of July holiday weekend.

