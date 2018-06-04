The City of Page working with outlying areas to get feedback about our transportation in the area- the Northern Arizona Council of Governments conducting a Passenger Transportation Study- meetings on a bus will be held in parking lots in Show Low, Tuba City, Window Rock and Winslow to talk with people about transit needs in the region. They will be able to tour the buses and we can answer questions about transit as well as get them to fill out surveys. At the end of each day we will conduct a 1.5 hour focus group on each bus. The locations are as follows:

Show Low (Friday afternoon, June 8th from 4:00pm-7:00pm in the Walmart parking Lot )

(Friday afternoon, June 8th from 4:00pm-7:00pm in the Walmart parking Lot ) Tuba City (Saturday morning, June 9th from 8:30am-11:30pm at the Tuba City Flea Market

(Saturday morning, June 9th from 8:30am-11:30pm at the Tuba City Flea Market Window Rock (Saturday afternoon, June 9th from 2:30pm-5:30pm at the Window Rock Flea Market

(Saturday afternoon, June 9th from 2:30pm-5:30pm at the Window Rock Flea Market Winslow (Sunday afternoon, June 10th from 1:00pm-4:00pm in the Walmart parking Lot )

Page residents can fill out an online survey to participate