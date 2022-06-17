News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Parts of Coconino and Kaibab National Forests to be Closed to Public

June 17
12:17 2022
According to the U.S. Forest Service, some areas of Coconino and Kaibab National Forests will be temporarily closed to the public beginning today; due to high risk of fire danger.

Several areas in each forest will be closed, and all areas outside of the closures still remain in Stage Two Fire Restrictions.

Reportedly, these areas will remain closed until the hot and dry weather conditions subside.

For a full map of closures and more information, you can visit the U.S. Forest Service’s website at fs.usda.gov.

Tags
coconino national forestforest servicekaibab

