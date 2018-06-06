Parting Gifts for City Manager

As the Page City Council was wrapping up their special session budget meeting Wednesday, City Manager Crystal Dyches offered words of gratitude and appreciation to the Mayor, the Council, her staff and the community for their support during her last four years as City Manager. Her resignation in effect June 17th, but she has vacation left to take so her final day for the City of Page is June 7th.

Mayor Diak adjourned the meeting but asked everyone to wait so the City could present Dyches with a lovely plaque and a nice framed photograph of Horseshoe Bend signed by the Mayor and Councilors. Council members expressed their sincerest thanks to the departing City Manager for a job well done, letting her know how much she would be missed with hugs of goodbye.