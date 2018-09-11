Lower Water in Lake Powell Affects Antelope Point Launch Ramp and Castle Rock Cut

Visitors are advised that due to lowering water levels in Lake Powell, on Thursday, September 13, the west half of Antelope Point Launch Ramp will be closed for launching vessels. The kayak launching area will still be open as will the east side of the ramp for launching boats. Vehicles can still use the full width of the ramp for approaching the waterline but due to a severe drop-off will not be able to back into the west side of the ramp.

Next Tuesday, September 18, buoys will be placed warning boaters that navigation through the Castle Rock Cut is at your own risk. The Castle Rock Cut is located about three miles due east of the Wahweap Developed Area, just over the Utah border between Wahweap Creek and Warm Creek Bays. The water is estimated to be between eight and ten feet deep and buoys will be placed that say, “SHALLOW WATER – CROSS AT OWN RISK.” As the lake levels continue to drop, red and green navigational buoys will be pulled out and replaced with orange floats. The floats will be for marking National Park Service buoy anchors only and are not to be used for accurate navigation through the cut. The Castle Rock Cut is a short-cut route that allows boaters to conveniently travel between the Wahweap Marina and destinations uplake, shortening the uplake trip by approximately one hour (or 12 miles).

Lake Powell is currently at 3595.62, which is approximately 32 feet below the lake levels this time last year. If lake levels continue to drop, due to access and safety concerns, the Antelope Point Ramp will be closed for the season sometime in September. Please be aware of unmarked hazards appearing due to lower lake levels.