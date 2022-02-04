News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting February 7th

February 04
13:28 2022
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be having a regular meeting at Page City Hall on Monday, February 7th at 5:30pm. The agenda includes updates from Coconino County Parks and Recreation Commission, Community and Recreation Services Director, and Recreation Manager. The unfinished business portion of the agenda includes discussion and possible action pertaining to the Elm Street Park Concept Plan. The public is invited to attend. The next regular meeting of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be on March 7th.

