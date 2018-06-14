Parking Woes for the City at Horseshoe Bend

The Horseshoe Bend Overlook continues to be one of our busiest, most visited destinations in Page. Wednesday night, City Council members addressed the issue of the crowded parking lot, the scene of a fatality last month when a woman from China was hit by a tour bus. Some changes are reportedly being implemented by Page Police to insure safety as you get in and out of the parking lot, the council discussing at the meeting last night the need for a full time traffic manager at the lot; Page Public Works have stepped up to staff that need until November when the next phase of construction there will have hardhats there to assist with the traffic flow.

You will notice now there are orange markers blocking the shoulder of US 89 as you approach the entrance to the lot, so you will not be able to park on the side of the road in the event the lot is at capacity.

Phase One to the Horseshoe Bend ADA upgrades are still in progress- Maschelle Zia, Assistant Chief of Facility Management for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Project Manager for Horseshoe Bend tells Lake Powell Life News things are coming along nicely but they have hit a few snags:

Zia says the trail construction originally set to be completed this spring also needs some extra time:

Another aspect to the issue of Horseshoe Bend brought up at the City Council meeting Wednesday was the idea of charging an entrance fee to the parking lot as a method of control, council member Levi Tappan suggested that idea should be looked at more closely. Mayor Bill Diak pointed out the congestion through that interchange approaching the lot is already difficult to manage and that a toll booth would most certainly create additional congestion and delays. The council agreed the issue would need more discussion when all council members could be present.