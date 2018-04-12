Parking Concerns – Vista at North Navajo

Page City Council was presented last night during regular session with a proposed resolution from the Page Police Dept requesting the City’s authorization to restrict parking around the intersection of Vista at North Navajo. The Page Police Department is recommending that the Page City Council adopt a Resolution restricting parking along 140 feet of curb on North Navajo, at Vista Avenue along the North/Western curb. The same condition is present for traffic entering North Navajo at 11th Avenue. It is also the recommendation of the Police Chief that 40 feet of parking along North Navajo at the South East corner of North Navajo and 11th Avenue be designated a No Parking area.

Page Patrol Lieutenant Tim Lange told Council a long time resident had brought the issue to their attention and as they were monitoring it, they could quickly see there is a problem:

Lange spoke of a close call he managed to stop in time:

The resident who wrote the initial complaint to the Mayor a few months ago told the Council she can see the problem is likely to get worse if something is not done:

The Council approved the resolution and granted the Page Police Dept the right to enforce parking restrictions at that intersection. If you typically park in that area, be ready for possible signage and changes in the near future indicating new parking rules.