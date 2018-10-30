Panthers Varsity Football Off To The NAIC Championship Game

Page Middle School varsity Panthers football team is headed to the NAIC Championship game after the win over the top seed in the east Ganado 36-16 on Saturday.

The Panthers this season have been led by running back Kyun Tate who now holds the most touchdowns in a season at twenty-one with three against Ganado. Kyun entered the game against the Hornets with eighteen touchdowns on the year one shy of the record. Tate is an eighth grader for the Panthers and looks forward to making an impact on the field for the Sand Devils next season.

Against the Hornets the Panthers had five different players score Saturday night. Our defense constantly frustrated Ganado’s running attack said, Coach Prather. They were unable to gain the outside they were accustomed to verse all other opponents. The Panthers have their starting Quarterback and outside linebacker back this week as the Panthers head to Kayenta to face Monument Valley Thursday at 5 p