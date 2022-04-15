Panguitch Police Accused of Overreacting

By Eli Joseph

A Panguitch, Utah, business owner is accusing local police of overreacting to an incident involving illegal fireworks.

Motel owner Jenelle Molenda says police responded in full SWAT gear with guns drawn when a guest reported that Matthew Blum, 41, of Texas, who was also a guest, was setting off fireworks in the parking lot. Reportedly, one firework tipped over and discharged toward vehicles and a person.

Molenda claims Blum did not resist arrest, but Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins described him as “very combative.”

Perkins also says the motel is “like a homeless shelter.”

Blum faces three misdemeanor charges, including reckless endangerment and interfering with an officer.