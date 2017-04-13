Page’s Sales Tax Revenue Continues to Climb

In a trend that shows no signs of reversing, the City of Page’s sales tax revenue continues to rise.

The latest numbers reported from February show a 17% increase in sales tax collected over last fiscal year. Almost $80,000 more was collected compared to February 2016.

Last year at this time, the year-to-date sales tax collected was $6,888,387.26. This fiscal year the city has so far collected $7,602,798.58, up 10% from last year.

A sign of how Page has grown is comparing this year’s sales tax collected to what was collected just four years ago. With ¼ of the fiscal year remaining, the sales tax collected has already surpassed the total collected in FY 2012-13.

For the month of February, the businesses which generated the most sales tax were retail (31.9%), restaurants and bars (15.25%), and hotels/motels (14%).