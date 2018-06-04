News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Page’s Newest Officer Graduates from Police Academy

June 04
09:44 2018
On May 24, 2018, Page’s newest officer graduated from the 20-week Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy in Prescott Valley, AZ, as part of the Page Police Department “Hometown Heroes” program. The officer, Dylan Williams, excelled at the police academy and is now on field training. He is on schedule to complete field training in September and will then become a solo officer. The Page Police Department congratulates Officer Williams on a job well done!

The Page Police Department is seeking additional “Hometown Heroes” to fill open positions in our department. We currently have openings for dispatchers, a records clerk, and a police officer. Apply online at the City of Page’s website or pick up an application in person at City Hall.

