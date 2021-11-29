Page’s Holiday Activities a Success

There was a plethora of holiday spirit this past weekend in Page America. On Saturday afternoon, Page City Park was filled with festivities; beginning with a Christmas tree decorating contest in the afternoon. Local vendors provided an excellent opportunity to get holiday shopping done early, and the crisp but mild weather didn’t disappoint. The Parade of Lights kicked off at 6pm and featured creative and delightful displays from public agencies, local businesses and groups, and imaginative community members.

The party continued in City Park after the parade with Mayor Bill Diak lighting the town’s official Christmas Tree to cheers and applause. Santa showed up afterwards for photos with the kids, and the backdrop of Christmas music and campfires for making s’mores truly made Page City Park feel like a Winter Wonderland.

When asked about the event, Community and Recreation Services Director Lynn Cormier said, “…everything that happened this weekend was fabulous.”

Congratulations to the city for a great turnout, and thank you to everyone who made the event possible. If you haven’t yet, make sure to stop by Page City Park this month to see the Christmas lights and decorations.