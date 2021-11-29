News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page’s Holiday Activities a Success

Page’s Holiday Activities a Success
November 29
09:52 2021
Print This Article

Page’s Holiday Activities a Success

Lynn Cormier directing parade traffic

There was a plethora of holiday spirit this past weekend in Page America. On Saturday afternoon, Page City Park was filled with festivities; beginning with a Christmas tree decorating contest in the afternoon. Local vendors provided an excellent opportunity to get holiday shopping done early, and the crisp but mild weather didn’t disappoint. The Parade of Lights kicked off at 6pm and featured creative and delightful displays from public agencies, local businesses and groups, and imaginative community members.

The party continued in City Park after the parade with Mayor Bill Diak lighting the town’s official Christmas Tree to cheers and applause. Santa showed up afterwards for photos with the kids, and the backdrop of Christmas music and campfires for making s’mores truly made Page City Park feel like a Winter Wonderland.

When asked about the event, Community and Recreation Services Director Lynn Cormier said, “…everything that happened this weekend was fabulous.”

Congratulations to the city for a great turnout, and thank you to everyone who made the event possible. If you haven’t yet, make sure to stop by Page City Park this month to see the Christmas lights and decorations.

Page’s Holiday Activities a Success - overview

Summary: Page's Holiday Activities a Success

Tags
ChristmasMayor Diakpage city parkparade of lights

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.