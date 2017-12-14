Page’s Got Talent!

America’s Got Talent finding out Page has quite a bit of that talent ready to entertain America on the hit show next year… Wednesday Dec 13th three of our residents auditioned their act for the producers making decisions for the next season- magician Brian Yazzie, hoop dancer Joseph Secody and comedian Tito Hoover traveled to Las Vegas to audition- now they wait until February to see if they made the show. Ruby Eltsosie told Lake Powell Communications she’s very proud of her son in law Tito who is super busy on his own, doing his standup for private holiday parties – Lake Powell Communications caught up with Tito as he was traveling to a private party at Twin Arrow, he says the audition was like a dream come true. The Navajo funny man said it was clear many did not know there were Native American comedians in our country and he felt this opportunity to show them was “an amazing feeling”. Hoover says there was a time during his audition when he had everyone laughing when he knew he was doing well. He says during his act the producer had stopped rifling through papers and looked up to watch him and was laughing at his jokes.

The auditions continue across the country so the three Page talents won’t know where they stand until February- until then we can enjoy Tito Hoover’s comedy on Youtube and Facebook .