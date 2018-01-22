Page Wrestlers Take Top Nods at Sand Devil Classic

Page High School Varsity wrestlers put on a heck of a show for the hometown Fri and Sat, taking the top honors among 23 teams that came to Page to compete in the 27th Annual Sand Devil Classic. With a team final score of 209.5 Page took the first place trophy followed by Richfield High School and Snow Canyon High School. Sophomore Zachary Ruiz’s takedown at the buzzer earned him the gold at the 113 lb class- his win generated one of the loudest Sand Devil Wrestling crowd roars ever – Kamron Whitewater also took first place in his 106 lb weight class and Junior Carson Stansfield dropped weight to make 132 and earn his first medal.

An incredible event for Page – check out their Facebook page for a ton of terrific photos from the event and a look at all the brackets.

Way to go Sand Devils!!!