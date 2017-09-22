Page Wins Big for Allie!!!

Friday night was an expensive night for Page Lumber. Having made the wonderful decision to contribute $200 to Allie’s Angeles for each Sand Devil touchdown, Page Lumber will be writing a check for $2000. That’s because the Page offense came alive in the name of 9-year old Allie Hansen.

The final score: Page 72 Holbrook 35.

Page Dental Center also pledged $200 for Allie’s Angeles for each Page touchdown, as the Sand Devils improved their record to an outstanding 4-2.

Allie is the 4th grader going through very serious treatment for high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In her name, the Allie’s Angels Foundation has been introduced to the world. It’s aimed at raising funds to help find a cure for this horrible illness.

Allie was an honorary captain for the Sand Devils Friday. And don’t think for a second that these fine players weren’t acutely aware of Allie and what was going on in her name. # 2 Hayden Gracia knows Allie well, through her father, C.J., and he told Lake Powel Communications that he feels such emotion for this kind, sweet and happy little girl.

Young Mr. Gracia scored three big touchdowns Friday night in Allie’s name; runs from 5, 42 and 71 yards.

Quarterback Jacob Doyle scored twice, Christian White had an interception for a touchdown and Kele Meredith scored four touchdowns! One of those TDs was a 99-yards run on a kickoff!

“The score was awesome,” said Coach Mitchell Stephens immediately following the game. “We gave up more than we wanted but the kids played well and the offensive line surely did their job.”

Now it’s on to the game that has been circled since the schedule came out; Monument Valley. Coach Stephens says it’s

a matter of preparing well over the next week. He is confident his guys will go to Kayenta to win.

The coach also told us that he wasn’t just focused on the game Friday night. Like everyone else, his thoughts were also on Allie Hansen.