LATEST UPDATE – The Lady Sand Devils will be playing today at the original time of 2:45pm against Winslow. Chinle will play Holbrook at 6 pm.

Catch the Sand Devil action with Pistol and the Candyman beginning with the pre-game at 2:30pm, tipoff at 2:45pm on 98-3FM/1340AM The Bandit, streaming online at network1sports.com.