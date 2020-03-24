Page Utility Financial Hardship

Page Utility Enterprises has announced a financial hardship emergency procedure in light of the COVID-19 situation. Page Utility understands many people have been furloughed, businesses closed or severely scaled back. If you have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 Emergency and unable to pay your Residential or Commercial Bill due March 23 contact their office. The lobby is closed, so the best way to reach Page Utility is to either call 928-645-2419, email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] or use the drive through customer service window to delay payment.

Normally disconnects will take place on April 1, however, if you contact the office and make a written arrangement, disconnection delays until May 5, 2020 may be arranged.

Page Utility is concerned with folks accumulating a large debt that will be difficult to pay off once we get through this, so if you are delaying your payment, please be mindful of your energy and water consumption and use only what you need to maintain health and well being for you and your family.

Again, if you need a deferred payment plan, you must contact Page Utility, otherwise, your service may be disconnected for non-payment.