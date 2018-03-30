News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page Utility Customers Beware Spoof Call Scam

March 30
07:10 2018
Page Utility received calls yesterday from several customers who say they received spoof calls from PUE reps claiming if they did not make payment on their water sewer bills they would be shut off immediately. PUE wishes to remind Page residents the utility company would not make such calls or demand payment over the phone. If you are unsure about such a call, your best action is to immediately contact the utility at (928) 645-2419 and make sure you are speaking with the right person about your account.

Never give a credit card number or any financial information over the phone to anyone claiming to be the utility company .

