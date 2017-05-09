News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page Unified School District Seeking Governing Board Applicants

May 09
10:35 2017
Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Risha VanderWey is seeking applicants for appointment to the Page Unified School District Governing Board. Effective May 4, one seat became vacant due to the resignation of Irene Jones.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses can’t be an employee of the district.

Application information:

An advisory committee, consisting of district residents and a current board member will be assembled to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent VanderWey on the appointments.

For more information, please call the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at 928-679-8070 or e-mail: rvanderwey@coconino.az.gov.

PUSD

