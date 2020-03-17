Page Unified School Closure

In a missive posted Monday, March 16, 2020 to parents and community members, Page Unified Superintendent, Robert Varner, shared the following message:

“As many of you heard over the weekend, the Governor and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction made the decision to close all Public Schools in the State of Arizona through Friday, March 27, 2020, in an effort to avoid the spreading of the Coronavirus. This includes the cancellation of all out-of-district transportation and athletic practices and competitions. All school offices will be open today and tomorrow to allow staff to be able to retrieve essential personal items and that they need to have with them while schools are closed. If there is something that you absolutely need, please contact your child’s school office during this time. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all staff access to the schools will be limited to administrators, directors, admin assistants, and maintenance/operations staff.

We want to assure you that this is not a decision that was made lightly or without considerable thought and consideration. We recognize and understand the impact this will have on our families, particularly those who are most vulnerable. We will be offering food service to students but are currently determining what that process will look like and will communicate that information as soon as it is available.

Additional Information will be coming to staff and families in the coming days and we appreciate your attention to our communications. We will share this information through our telephone notification system, email, as well as posting on our websites and social media channels.”