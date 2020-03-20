Page Unified Meals During School Closure

PUSD will be distributing FREE meals to all kids 18 and under , Monday-Friday starting March 23, 2020, due to the Covid-19 school closure. All children receiving meals need to be present to get meals. One meal per child, per service time, per day. There will be 4 sites available for pickup:

–PHS faculty parking lot, the intersection of Lake Powell Blvd and Coppermine Rd.

–Coppermine on BIA route N20 turnoff to Chapter House

–Cedar Ridge on Highway 89 at the turnoff for BIA route 6110

–Bitter Springs at the NHA housing turnoff along Highway 89

Pick up times are Mountain Standard Time (Page time). Breakfast 8:30-10:59 am. Lunch 11:00 12:30pm. Meals will be distributed out of white PUSD vans/box truck, except at PHS faculty parking lot. Reminder, all children receiving meals need to be present to get meals. PUSD may be adjusting locations and service times as we work through this closure.

Other communities offering meal sites are as follows:

Kaibeto School will be providing meals for all kids 18 and under . Meals are available Monday through Friday starting March 23, 2020 to April 3, 2020. Breakfast from 8:00 am to 9:00 am, lunch from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Meals can be picked up at these locations:

–Kaibeto Market (behind the store)

–Kaibeto Chapter House

–Highway 98, Mile Post 334

–House #121-1 in the NHA housing across from the rodeo grounds, 2nd street by the stop sign

–Willow Trees (route N21)

Inscription House Chapter will be providing lunch to kids 2 to 18 starting March 17, 2020 to April 3, 2020. Pick up times are 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

If you have any questions you can call PUSD Nutrition Dept. at 928-608-4105 or the PUSD Food Service Director at 928-608-4102.