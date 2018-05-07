Page Track Division III State Championship Results

Results from Page High School athletes who made it to Division III State Track and Field Championships – Sand Devils had an incredible showing this past weekend at Mesa Community College.

Bowen Martin walked away with the State Division III Championship for the 1 mile and the 2 mile and also placed 9th in the 800. Martin also set a school record with team mates Dorian Daw, Trent Holiday and Cullen Nockidineh in the 4×8.

Sera Cambridge was the State Runner Up for High Jump, Kelsey Knight placed 2nd in the High Jump.

Many additional outstanding performances by Page Sand Devil Track and Field. For the full State Championship Division III results click here.