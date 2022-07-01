Page to Receive Funding for Roundabout at Highway 89 Intersection

According to a social media post from the City of Page, Governor Doug Ducey has signed the Fiscal Year 2023 budget for Arizona, including the allotment of $5 million dollars for a second roundabout in Page.

The roundabout will be placed at the intersection of North Lake Powell Boulevard and Highway 89, near Denny’s.

City officials have been actively lobbying the state for this project for quite some time; even when approval seemed out of reach at times.

At a recent City Council meeting, City Manager Darren Caldwell shared that getting an official to see the dangerous intersection in person helped tip the scales in the City’s favor regarding the funding.

The City’s post ends with: “We are grateful for this project to be funded, it will prevent countless accidents that happen each year.”