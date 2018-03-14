News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page Students Walk Out of Class

March 14
12:46 2018
Page High School students left class to stand in silent protest for 17 minutes as part of National School Walkout Day

Students across the country and around the world took part in a National School Walkout today in a call on Congress to pass tighter gun control laws. The walkout lasted 17 minutes — one minute for each of the Parkland shooting victims. Here in Page, students from the High School also left class at 10:00am to silently protest gun violence in schools. They formed a circle on the campus outside and stood for 17 minutes to honor those who died in the Parkland massacre before returning to class. Page Police Dept was on hand to insure the students were allowed to safely leave class, conduct their march and return without outside disturbance or interruption.

Television channels owned by Viacom—including MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central also took a stance in support of by suspending regular programming for 17 minutes to “show solidarity with the school walkout.”

