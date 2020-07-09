Page Students Begin Online Instruction August 10th

Page Unified classes will be back in session on August 10, 2020, but it will be a virtual beginning for the school year, according to new Page Unified School Superintendent, Larry Wallen. He says the current plan is to distribute computers to all students by the 10th with students then making a physical return to classes on August 17, 2020.

Due to the nature of the pandemic, current plans are fluid and may change before those target dates roll around but, that is the current game plan for now. Parents and students are encouraged to be patient as the details are worked out and also flexible, especially if the current plans don’t work out. There is also the very real possibility that students will start on the 17th but then, at some point, may need to return to online instruction during the course of the pandemic.

Social distancing and mask-wearing by all will be practiced. Regularly scheduled cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms is also planned. Additional personnel has been hired for the increase in school sanitation procedures.

Different options are also being considered on how to best provide the necessary technology to some parts of the Navajo Nation where a wifi connection is not readily available. Packets may be an option for some, to begin with.

Wallen says that in the survey of parents, child safety is the biggest concern and the district is hard at work making safety the first priority. If parents are just not comfortable with sending their children back into a classroom setting, an online, homeschool program will also be offered by the district called Sage & Sand.

Listen to the full Lake Powell Communications podcast here: https://www.lakepowelllife.com/podcast/page-unified-school-district-interview-july-7-2020/

Link to Page Unified School District: http://www.pageud.org/