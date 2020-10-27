News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

October 27
15:43 2020
The Page Unified School District released the following statement concerning a student who recently tested positive for COVID-19…….

Below is a copy of information that was provided by our COVID Health Care professional regarding the Lake View matter:

 

As the safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority, we want to let you know that we recently became aware of an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19 on 10/25/20. The individual was last on Lake View’s campus on 10/20/2020. Out of an abundance of caution, we feel it is our duty to inform you. As Directed by the Coconino County Health Department, only the individual who tested positive for Covid-19 has been placed on isolation/quarantine. 

covid-19page arizonapage unified school district

