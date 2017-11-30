Page Sees Increase in Sales and Use Tax Revenues

Our little town continues to thrive…

Just released- The City of Page Finance Dept Monthly Sales Tax Report for the month of October indicating an 11% increase in Sales and Use Tax collected by the Arizona Department of Revenue over the past twelve months – September Economic Activity in 2017 brought in just slightly more than $1,302,000 for the city of Page, which is $132,000 more than collected the previous year. The state has collected over five million for the year so far, 12% more than what was collected this time last year.

For more information you can visit the Page Finance Department here.