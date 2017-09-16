Page Schools on Lock Down Friday

Press Release from Page Police Department

Reported Threat Causes Page Schools to Lock Down

PAGE, AZ (September 15, 2017):

Shortly before 10 a.m. on September 15, 2017 the Page Police Department responded to Page High School reference a reported threat to a student. The student reported receiving threatening messages from an individual outside of Page. The message referenced occurring during the school lunch period. The Page Police Department coordinated response with the Page Unified School District, Coconino County Sheriff’s Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Navajo Police Department, National Park Service, and Arizona Game and Fish.

Based on the information at the time, the school district decided to put all schools on a ‘soft’ lock down and conducted an early release at 12:15 p.m. The incident is still under investigation.