News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Schools on Lock Down Friday

Page Schools on Lock Down Friday
September 16
11:24 2017
Print This Article

 Press Release from Page Police Department

Reported Threat Causes Page Schools to Lock Down

 

PAGE, AZ (September 15, 2017):

Shortly before 10 a.m. on September 15, 2017 the Page Police Department responded to Page High School reference a reported threat to a student.  The student reported receiving threatening messages from an individual outside of Page.  The message referenced occurring during the school lunch period.  The Page Police Department coordinated response with the Page Unified School District, Coconino County Sheriff’s Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Navajo Police Department, National Park Service, and Arizona Game and Fish.

Based on the information at the time, the school district decided to put all schools on a ‘soft’ lock down and conducted an early release at 12:15 p.m.  The incident is still under investigation.

Tags
page az police departmentschool lock down

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.