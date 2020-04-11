Page Schools: Free Meals for Children at Additional Sites

The Page Unified School District has announced that beginning this Monday (April 13, 2020) there are going to be additional sites for children to receive FREE breakfast and lunch. For children ages; infant to 18, parents and guardians may use the following drive-thru sites:

Lechee Chapter House: 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Coppermine Chapter House: 930 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Kaibeto Chapter House: 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Inscription House Chapter House: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Page High School parking lot: 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The district is making it possible that curriculum packets for the students kindergarten through 8th grade can also be picked-up when the meals are being picked-up. For those in Page, the packets will still be available at Desert View Intermediate School.

School Superintendent Rob Varner has extended a hearty “Thank You” to those who are volunteering in the distribution of the meals for the children, and the curriculum packets!