Page Sand Devils Week 3 Preview

August 31
08:37 2018
Page Sand Devils Varsity football host the (1-1) Winslow Bulldogs tonight. Sand Devils are coming into the game with a 2-0 record, defeating both opponents by an average of 28 points.  Sand Devils defense have only given up 33 points in the last two games in which 21 were in the first game of the season.

In last week’s game, the Sand Devils’ defense forced four fumbles and two interceptions which led to 32 points for Page.  Senior running-back Kele Meredith has averaged 16 carries and 177 yards in two games for the Sand Devils. Winslow has yet to play a team with a running-back like Meredith this season. In week one, the Bulldogs were held scoreless by Blue Ridge. Last week the Bulldogs went into Kayenta and defeated Monument Valley 43-28 to get their first win of the season.

Kickoff tonight at Sand Devil Stadium- 7 pm.

Listen live on 98.3 and 1340 The Bandit or stream live online at network1sports.com.

