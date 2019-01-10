Page Sand Devils vs Tuba City Warriors

It’s been fifty-nine months since the Tuba City Warriors defeated the Lady Sand Devils in Page. It was February 12, 2014 when the Sand Devils and the Warriors were tied up at fifty with just 55 seconds to play when the Warriors hit four consecutive free throws to get their first win in Page in over ten years 54-50.

Lady Sand Devils (11-3, 1-0) have won their last three home games and is coming off a 46-36 victory over Monument Valley Mustangs last Saturday. Senior guard Mikala Benally is coming off a season-high 13-point performance against the Mustangs. Junior Camry Nockideneh has averaged a team-best 12 points per game for the Lady Sand Devils. Page is averaging 45 points per game this season.

Tuba City Warriors (11-3, 3-0) has won the first three regional games this season, twice against Chinle Wildcats and on Tuesday against Monument Valley 42-38. Junior Larissa Yazzie leads the way for the Warriors this season with 13 points per game. The Warriors have had big wins on the road to Snowflake, Chinle, and Higley and are averaging 54 points per game so far this season.

Whoever wins between the two schools will be in the top spot in the 3A North region.

Key Stat:

Lady Sand Devils are 26-2 against the Warriors since 2006.