Page Sand Devils Host Sedona Red Rock Scorpions

It seems like it has been forever since the Sand Devils have played in front of a home crowd. Tonight (Friday) the Sand Devils host the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions at 5:30 pm with the Lady Sand Devils hitting the court first. Over the holiday break Lady Sand Devils traveled to Nevada for the Las Vegas Holiday tournament, after losing the open two games the Sand Devils managed to get victories over Palo Verde and Foothill (NV) finishing with two wins and two losses. Sand Devils are poised to get the win in front of the home crowd tonight as they face the Scorpions.

Page varsity boys, after a buzzer beater loss to Navajo Prep in the Striking Eagle Native American Holiday tournament championship game in Albuquerque, NM, have a chip on their shoulder as they face the (1-8) Scorpions. Page varsity boys are looking to start the season off 10-3 with a victory tonight. Leading the way for the Sand Devils this season is Dainian Sloan with 13ppg.

In the last game against the Scorpions Gabe Gomez led the Sand Devils in scoring with 19 points. Both the Lady Sand Devils and varsity boys are looking for their tenth victory of the season tonight. If you are unable to make it to the game it will be broadcast on 98.3 and 1340 The Bandit and streaming online at network1sports.com.

Click here to listen Live