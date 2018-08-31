News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Page Sand Devils Golf Team Has a Busy Week

August 31
Page golf had a busy week with their second match of the week Thursday in Verde Santa Fe in Cottonwood. On Tuesday the golf team played at Continental Golf course and tied for second place.  As a team on Tuesday the Sand Devils shot 40 over par at Continental. Ezra Larson at Continental shot a 42 which lead all Sand Devils with the lowest score. Thursday the Sand Devils shot 44 over par coach Adams said we played well, just a few mistakes that we are working hard to fix. The Sand Devils are home on Tuesday at LPNGC the home of Sand Devils Golf tee time is 3 pm.

