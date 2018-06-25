News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page Sand Devils Football Hitting the Gym Heavy this summer

June 25
09:37 2018
Page- The Page High School football team with second-year head coach Mitchell Stephens are doing conditioning workouts along with lifting weights this summer.  The Sand devils team is senior heavy this upcoming season so this will be the year for an outstanding season. This upcoming season the Sand Devils will play at NAU against Florance on September 24th. The Sand Devils football team 2018-2019 campaign kicks off at home on August 17 against the Payson Longhorns. The Longhorns are coming off of a 3-7 season last year. The Page Sand Devils are coming off of an astonishing 8-3 season last year.  Football is around the corner.

#HighSchoolOT #PAGE #Football #AZ365 #SANDDEVILS

