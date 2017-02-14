Page Revenues Continue to Grow

The City of Page is going through some pretty good times money-wise. And the person who oversees the incoming dough is the city’s Finance Director Linda Watson.

Referring to the December 2016 statistics that came out a couple of weeks ago, Watson says the stats show the city is certainly moving in the right direction.

When comparing December 2016 with December 2015, the numbers are somewhat staggering.

Incoming Sales Tax:

December 2015: $474,477.00

December 2016: $614,332.61

That represents a 32% increase.

“They are very good numbers and we are really pleased with the tax revenues that are coming in to the city,” said Watson.

She tells us the money comes in from various sources, but with 70% coming from: 1) retail businesses 2) hotel accommodations & 3) restaurants and bars. Other sources include leases, license fees and amusements.

The sales tax reports come in to her office monthly from the State of Arizona.

Entire fiscal years are looking brighter and bright, too, in the city of Page. Five years ago the annual sales tax figures with just under seven Million dollars.

“As of our last fiscal year, 2016, we brought in 10.2 Million dollars,” she said. “So there was a substantial growth between those years.”

Right now Watson’s 5-person staff is in the process of preparing the next year’s budget, which would be for fiscal year 2018.

One of the reasons more and more money is coming into the city, is of course, tourism. And tourism, season in Page seems to be getting longer and longer. Watson is hoping for the day when there is no off-season in Page.

“That’s what we would like to see; 12-months a year,” she said. “From my perspective; I love going out on weekends or evenings and counting the cars in the parking lots. That’s a good sign for the City of Page,” she said with a chuckle.

She added that the season is certainly growing and we can tell by the sales tax revenue.