Page Restaurant List – Updated 4/15/2020

During this unique time of social distancing and business limitations there are still plenty of great food options in the Page area! And here are the latest offerings available:

DRIVE-THROUGH AND TAKE-OUT

-Big Lake Trading Post

-Jack-In-The-Box

-Little Caesar’s

-Slackers

-McDonald’s

-RD’s Drive-in

-Sonic

-Subways, both on Elm Street and in Walmart

-Taco Bell.

TAKE-OUT AND DELIVERY:

-Domino’s

-Starlight Restaurant

-Pizza Hut

TAKE-OUT ONLY:

-Aliberto’s Mexican Restaurant

-Dara Thai Express

-Denny’s

-El Tapatio

-Gone West

-Lake Powell Vacations

-Fiesta Mexicana

-Mulligan’s at the Golf course

-Nemo’s Fish & Chips

-Hot ‘n Sweet Donut shop

-Stromboli’s

All the great food choices you’ve come to love, and all available, just in different ways.

Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay satisfied thanks to your favorite Page area restaurants!