Page Restaurant List – Updated 4/15/2020
During this unique time of social distancing and business limitations there are still plenty of great food options in the Page area! And here are the latest offerings available:
DRIVE-THROUGH AND TAKE-OUT
-Big Lake Trading Post
-Jack-In-The-Box
-Little Caesar’s
-Slackers
-McDonald’s
-RD’s Drive-in
-Sonic
-Subways, both on Elm Street and in Walmart
-Taco Bell.
TAKE-OUT AND DELIVERY:
-Domino’s
-Starlight Restaurant
-Pizza Hut
TAKE-OUT ONLY:
-Aliberto’s Mexican Restaurant
-Dara Thai Express
-Denny’s
-El Tapatio
-Gone West
-Lake Powell Vacations
-Fiesta Mexicana
-Mulligan’s at the Golf course
-Nemo’s Fish & Chips
-Hot ‘n Sweet Donut shop
-Stromboli’s
All the great food choices you’ve come to love, and all available, just in different ways.
Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay satisfied thanks to your favorite Page area restaurants!