Page Resident Killed in crash

Page resident Jonathan Lukehart lost his life Monday night, when his vehicle crashed in Prescott. He was 37-years old.

Apparently moments before the crash Lukehart had been involved in a hit and run incident in the Wal-Mart parking lot, just east of Prescott.

Lukehart was reportedly excessively speeding when he failed to navigate the roundabout on Prescott Lakes Parkway, his vehicle rolled onto its roof after it collided with a large boulder.

According to reports, alcohol was allegedly involved.

Prescott Police continue to investigate.

Another fatal accident occurred yesterday morning. In this crash, a Utah resident was killed after a head on collision near Gray Mountain on US 89. Two individuals from the other vehicle were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center with injuries.

This accident also remains under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.