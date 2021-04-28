Page Resident Arrested in Church Wells Killing

Press Release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office:

Kane County Sheriff’s office detectives, along with the US Marshal’s Service in Flagstaff have arrested 38-year old Page resident Jason Thomas Bates concerning the recent death in Church Well, Utah, of Mathew Wayne Young. Bates was arrested Monday in Flagstaff without incident and is currently being held in the Coconino County Jail, awaiting extradition proceedings back to Utah.

Bates is charged with:

First degree felony murder

First Degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury

Second Degree felony aggravated assault

Third degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person

David P. Gonzales, US Marshal District of Arizona, stated, “The arrest of Jason Bates was the result of excellent investigative work by Kane County Sheriff’s Detectives. The information they provided the Deputy US Marshals assigned to our Flagstaff Office was key in determining Bates’ location and his capture without incident.

The investigation of Mr. Young’s death is ongoing by the Kane County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of The Unified Police Department and the Utah State Bureau of Investigations. And person arrested for, or charged with, a crime is presumed innocent until found guilty.