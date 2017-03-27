Page Recommends Boutique Air to Take Over Airline Service

Will the Page Airport soon see new planes flying to and from their runways?

That decision will be left up to the Department of Transportation (DOT), but last week, Page City Council recommended that Boutique Airlines take over air service at the Page Airport. Council decided to re-bid service to Page Municipal Airport because of concerns with unreliable service, inability to fill Essential Air Service (EAS) obligations, limited capacity and service routes, and use of single engine planes.

Boutique Air is based out of San Francisco, California and has been in operation since 2007.

Their proposal would see eight or nine-seat, Pilatus PC-12 or Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft making four daily round trips to Phoenix per day.

“Council, early on, decided that one of our base criteria was that he carrier must go between Page and Phoenix,” Mayor Bill Diak said discussing the proposals. “We need that service for our citizens to the state capital.”

The mayor, however, was uneasy about the Boutique bid coming in over a million dollars more than the three others received. Grand Canyon Airlines was the lowest at $2.2 million; Great Lakes’ bid was $2.3 million, with Boutique coming in at $3.5 million. Diak noted that President Donald Trump’s budget plan said that if physical responsibility of the EAS program cannot be returned to the states, its budget would be slashed. The mayor said that even if the city is not paying for the air service, it’s a federal subsidy and the money is still coming out of the taxpayers’ pockets.

Diak said that if the President is trying to go the way of fiscal responsibility, Page should lead the way, “If we were buying a truck, I wouldn’t buy the Cadillac; I’d go for the Chevy.”

A representative for Boutique addressed council and said their bid may be more expensive but they have the background to back it up.

“We may be considered the Cadillac but there are many straight forward reasons our bid is higher. We offer a very reliable service,” The Boutique representative stated.

The Airport Board recommended Boutique unanimously, saying that, “Boutique would offer timely and reliable service,” and Council approved the Mayor signing a letter recommending Boutiques as the choice to the DOT. However, those recommendations don’t signal anything official. Ultimately, the choice is up to the DOT.

If chosen, Boutique Air will begin service 60-90 days after the DOT issues the order selecting Boutique Air as the EAS Carrier.

In order to increase brand recognition in Page, Boutique Air also noted in their proposal that they will spend at least $20,000 per year in the community for advertising and marketing to help ensure that air service is a success.

The DOT has 30 days to approve the recommendation.