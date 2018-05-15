Page Public Library Vandalized
Page Police currently looking for whoever vandalized the Page Public Library last night.
The library had to have three windows along with a spotlight repaired after they were smashed by rocks thrown from the exterior.
Library officials and Page Police examining surveillance footage in order to get a description of the subject or subjects responsible.
If you happened to witness the crime or know something that could help lead investigators to find those responsible please contact Page Police Department.